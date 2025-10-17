2 arrested in Beltsville power tool theft spree; more than 240 charges filed: police

The Brief Two men were arrested in an alleged Beltsville theft and burglary spree. Police recovered dozens of believed stolen items from a Lexington Avenue home. The suspects face a combined 241 charges and remain in custody.



Prince George's County Police have arrested two men in connection with nearly 40 theft and burglary cases in the Beltsville area, recovering dozens of believed stolen items including power tools and yard equipment.

Items recovered

Investigators say 27-year-old Paul Moegel III and 31-year-old Christopher Talbott allegedly stole property from sheds, vehicles, and other locations between June 2024 and October 2025.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Lexington Avenue, where they recovered a large cache of suspected stolen items.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2 arrested in Beltsville theft spree; more than 240 charges filed: police (Prince George's County Police Department)

Suspects face charges

Moegel faces 144 charges, while Talbott is charged with 97 counts. Both remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Police are asking victims in the Beltsville area to review photos and video of the recovered items and contact District VI at 301-937-0910 if they recognize their property. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online.