2 adults found dead in Frederick County home with 4 children inside: Sheriff's Office

article

Two adults were found dead inside of a Frederick County home with four children present, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies responded to the home in the 7000 Block of Mandalong Court in New Market around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 for a report of a shooting.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s husband accused of murdering her, dragging body from home

When they arrived, deputies found the two deceased individuals and four children, who were unharmed.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

No additional details have been released at this time.