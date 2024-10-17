2 adults displaced after fire at Bladensburg apartment complex
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities say two people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Prince George’s County.
The fire was reported around 8:11 p.m. Wednesday on the ground floor of a multi-family dwelling along the 5500 block Newton Street in Bladensburg.
The two people displaced were adults, officials say. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
