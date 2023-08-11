2 adult males charged for armed carjacking in Northwest

Police have arrested and charged two adult men with armed carjacking following an incident in Northwest.

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Antwon Haynie and 22-year-old DaQuan Oden.

Authorities say on Thursday night around 10 p.m. in the 2400 Block of 17th Street, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location while the victims were sitting in a vehicle. The suspects then brandished guns and took the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

MPD Officers located the suspects and took the two suspects into custody.



A firearm was recovered on the scene by officers.

