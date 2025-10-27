2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Maryland: USGS

The Brief An earthquake rattled parts of Maryland, near Columbia, on Monday. USGS says it was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake. No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.



A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Howard County, Md. on Monday.

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Howard County in the Columbia/Savage area.

USGS reports that the quake occurred about four kilometers east of Riverside, Md.

Howard County officials say the police and fire departments are aware of the situation and are surveying for any potential damage.

What we don't know:

There have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

Officials ask that residents only call 911 in the event of an emergency.