2 of 3 suspects arrested for multiple retail thefts in Fairfax County: officials

The Brief Two women have been arrested for their involvement in multiple organized retail thefts throughout Fairfax County. Only two of the three women involved have been identified.



Officers have charged a Maryland woman and are awaiting the extradition of a D.C. woman for their involvement in multiple organized retail thefts throughout Fairfax County.

According to officers, three women entered a business in the 2900 block of District Avenue in Merrifield and stole merchandise on July 19, 2024, at 5:51 p.m. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

20-year-old Tanihya Allen, of Maryland, and 20-year-old Destiny Howard, of Washington, D.C. have been identified as two of the three suspects.

Officers later learned that Allen had been arrested in Montgomery County on local charges and Howard was in custody at the Howard County Jail in Maryland.