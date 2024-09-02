19-year-old shot and killed while breaking up fight, police say

A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Spotsylvania, police say.

Around 1:00 a.m. on September 1, Spotsylvania Police responded to the 14600 block of Spotswood Furnace Road for a reported shooting.

Police say a large group had gathered for a party and were trespassing on property owned by Spotsylvania County.

19-year-old Christian Whalen was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say that 18-year-old Kenneth Watson of Caroline had fired the weapon that struck and killed Whalen.

Watson was charged with homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to police.