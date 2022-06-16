19-year-old shot, killed in Woodbridge identified: police

Police have identified a 19-year-old they say was shot and killed Tuesday in Prince William County.

David Madison Fowler III of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge was shot in the Cheshire Station Plaza around 2 p.m. on June 14.

Officer say they believe a transaction was arranged between Fowler and his acquaintance with three other men. During the transaction, one of the men fired at Fowler and his acquaintance.

Fowler was shot several times in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.