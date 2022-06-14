Man shot near shopping center in Woodbridge; Suspects on the loose

The suspects who shot a man Monday afternoon near a shopping center in the Dale City neighborhood are still on the loose.

According to Prince William County police, the victim was shot on the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza around 1:58 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

He was later transported to a local hospital.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random, however, they have not released a motive for the shooting.

The suspects are no longer believed to be in the area.

