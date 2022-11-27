19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC: police

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast, D.C. that took the life of a 19-year-old man on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to reports of the sounds of gunshots in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m.

Once there, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Corey Riggins Jr., 19, of Southeast, D.C.

Police have yet to release information on suspects or a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.