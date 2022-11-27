12, 13-year-old girls arrested for Thanksgiving robbery in DC

Two juveniles are facing charges for a robbery in Southwest, D.C. that happened on Thanksgiving evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened around 8:08 p.m. on Thursday in the 300 block of I Street.

Police say three suspects approached a victim in that area, and forcibly took the victim's property.

The three suspects then fled the scene. Two of the three were arrested by responding officers.

The two suspects, who were identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, were both charged with robbery in the case.

Police did not indicate if they are still searching for the third suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.