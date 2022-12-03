19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant

Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road.

Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene alerted officers to a potential suspect named "Alex."

The officers then located "Alex," and after speaking with him took him into custody and charged him for the incident.

Investigators identified that suspect as Alex Salinas, 19.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.