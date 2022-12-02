Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover

A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Landover, and now police are searching for the suspect.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in a residential area on Dutch Village Drive.

The bandit allegedly flashed a firearm before taking USPS property. The mail carrier was not injured, and right now, it's unclear what items were stolen during the robbery.

Police in Prince George's County are now searching for a Black man, approximately 20 years old, last seen leaving the scene in a black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



