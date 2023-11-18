18-year-old killed in shooting in Southeast: police

A shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night left one man dead, according to police.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Wahler Court in Southeast D.C. Friday night around 10:15 p.m. On the way to Wahler Court, police were told a man with gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital by car.

18-year-old Shane Williams was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and are offering $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. MPD can be called at 202-727-9099.

