'It's time to stop': Wife speaks out after husband hit by stray bullet inside Southeast DC home

As the crime crisis continues to strike D.C., a man who was injured by a stray bullet while sitting inside his house in Southeast is recovering at a hospital.

Alphonza Ransome, 63, a D.C. Fire and EMS mechanic, had to be taken to the hospital in one of the same ambulances he often works on after being shot Thursday. He’s now lying in bed at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a serious gunshot wound.

Ransome was walking in the kitchen at 11:00 p.m. Thursday night when he suddenly heard shots fired. The bullets came through the back door and he was struck.

His wife spoke exclusively to FOX 5 Friday, saying her family is still in disbelief that the violence has – literally – hit their home.

"It is still a shock actually because it turned out to be a night of coming home to relax," wife Ladonna Ransome told FOX 5. "I’m upstairs and I hear two rounds of gunfire and then the second round, I hear my husband scream out, ‘help, I've been hit.’"

She frantically called 911, and once police arrived at the house, they worked quickly to stop the bleeding. Medics drove Ransome to the hospital. He will undergo surgery on Saturday.

Ladonna tells FOX 5 that Ransome is a wonderful husband and father. She’s pleading for an end to the violence, so no more innocent members of the community suffer.

"It's time to stop. It's time to stop," she said. "For the last three months, it's been nothing but violence in the city and you shoot innocent bystanders. My husband did nothing wrong. He was in his own home."

Police say stray bullets also hit two other homes but thankfully, no one else was hurt.