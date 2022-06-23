18-year-old driver indicted in crash that killed 2 Oakton High School students: officials

An 18-year-old driver has been indicted in the crash that killed two Oakton High School students earlier this month in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano announced manslaughter charges against Usman Shahid.

Authorities say Shahid struck a group of students at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road near Oakton High School on June 7 just after morning dismissal. Police say Shahid was speeding when he struck another car at the intersection before striking the pedestrians who were on the sidewalk.

Police say two of the students died from their injuries and several others were injured.

Shahid faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Each count is a felony carrying up to ten years in prison.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided, and our hearts break for the families of these two young girls," Descano said in a statement. "There are no winners in this situation. I am committed to working toward accountability in a manner that promotes healing for the families involved and our wider community."