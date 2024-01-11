18-year-old dies after being shot, crashing car in Prince George's County: police

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a car in Prince George’s County Tuesday night, and detectives say they don’t believe it was a random crime.

No suspects are in custody and police are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting that took place in Capitol Heights.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 9 for a report of shots fired and a single-car crash.

Police found the victim in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Olamide Olakanye of Upper Marlboro.

Further investigation revealed that Olakanye had been shot in the 1200 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive and tried to drive away from the scene before crashing in a wooded area on Sheriff Road.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).