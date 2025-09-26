18-year-old charged in string of violent crimes across Montgomery County: police

The Brief Jhingory IV charged in violent crime spree across Montgomery County. Police say he assaulted victims and stole vehicles in multiple incidents. He was formally charged after transfer from a juvenile facility.



An 18-year-old Maryland man has been charged in connection with a months-long spree of armed robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes across Montgomery County, police said.

Teen faces charges

Joseph Tyler Jhingory IV faces multiple charges, including home invasion, armed robbery, use of a firearm in a violent crime, false imprisonment, first- and second-degree assault, third-degree sexual assault, vehicle theft, and related offenses.

The first incident dates back to Dec. 1, 2023, when investigators say Jhingory IV broke into a Rockville home armed with a gun, bound and gagged the homeowners, sexually assaulted a female victim, and stole their vehicle before fleeing.

Crime spree detailed

On Feb. 17, 2024, police say he attempted to rob a victim outside a 7-Eleven, then fled the scene, scaled a fence onto Andrews Air Force Base, and stole a car. After crashing the vehicle and trying to escape on foot, he was arrested by military police but later released.

Jhingory IV was formally charged on Aug. 27 after being transferred from a Maryland juvenile facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges, to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.