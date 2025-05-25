18-year-old charged in fatal Herndon shooting

The Brief A man was acting erratically on Elden Street Friday night. A witness says that man was stopping traffic and may have kicked a vehicle. Police say one of the drivers shot the man once in the chest, killing him.



An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after reportedly shooting a man who was acting erratically in Herndon Friday night.

What we know:

Herndon Police say around 9:45 Friday night, a man was acting erratically, stepping into traffic near a bus stop on Elden Street in Herndon.

An eyewitness tells Fox 5 the man was stopping traffic on the busy, four-lane road.

"I saw the person stopping the vehicle, and he’s not letting other cars pass by. And when he tried to pass by, he’s acting weird. He’s trying to stop them forcefully not to go. Not to move," the witness tells Fox 5.

Herndon Police say the man’s actions prompted at least one 911 call, and police were responding.

The witness was driving by in the opposite lane and tells Fox 5 he saw the man in the street appear to kick or try to kick one of the vehicles that was stopped, then he heard a pop.

"Dispatchers updated us that a shooting had occurred prior to our officers arriving on scene," said Sgt. David Forbach with Herndon Police.

Forbach says the exact reason for the shooting remains part of the active investigation.

Herndon Police are asking anyone who saw anything to call them.

The Suspect:

Police have charged 18-year-old Kianmehr Shirinipaziziba with second-degree murder.

Sgt. Forbach says Shirinpaziziba called 911 and stayed on the scene until police arrested him.

"He was taken into custody quickly. His vehicle was nearby, two firearms were recovered inside the vehicle," Sgt. Forbach said, noting that one of the guns was believed to be used in the shooting.

No attorney has been listed for Shirinpaziziba at this time.

The Victim:

Herndon Police have not identified the victim.

Police did say the victim was shot once in the chest. First responders administered first aid to the man and took him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The witness who spoke with Fox 5 says he saw the man staggering for a bit after the gunshot.

Another witness who operates a nearby restaurant said he saw the man loaded onto a stretcher and taken away via ambulance.