18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of Woodbridge man

article

An 18-year-old man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man last month in Prince William County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened on June 14 in the Cheshire Station Plaza located in Woodbridge.

According to Prince William County Police, believe a transaction was arranged between the victim, an acquaintance and three other men. During the transaction, one of the men fired shots at the victims and his acquaintance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The victim was shot several times in the upper body. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police later identified the victim as David Madison Fowler III of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge.

PAST COVERAGE: Man shot near shopping center in Woodbridge; Suspects on the loose

Investigators were able to identify one of the men present during the encounter, and he was turned himself in on Wednesday. Police identified the man as Angel Alfonso Morales Flores, 18, of Woodbridge.

Morales Flores is charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to violate the drug control act. He is being held in custody without bond.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000.