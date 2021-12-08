18-year-old arrested, charged for stabbing death of 19-year-old in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old male for the stabbing death of a 19-year-old in Silver Spring on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dakari Thomas, 18, and Getro Banamina, 19, were involved in a physical altercation on the morning of Dec. 7 that escalated to Thomas allegedly stabbing Banamina.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Ellsworth Dr. in Silver Spring.

When officers arrived, they located Thomas, who was suffering from laceration wounds to his hand and arm. Thomas was also in possession of a knife. He advised officers that he was in an altercation with another male who had fled the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man dead after stabbing in Silver Spring

Banamina was located in the 8400 block of Fenton St., suffering from a stab wound to his chest area. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives applied for and received an arrest warrant, charging Thomas with First Degree Assault. Those charges were ultimately changed to First degree murder upon the death of Banamina.

READ MORE: Gaithersburg couple arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies

Thomas will also be charged with one count of attempted escape after he tried to run while he was being led to a police cruiser before being transported to the Central Processing Unit.

Thomas is currently being held without bond at the CPU.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS.