Man dead after stabbing in Silver Spring
SILVER SPING, Md. - Authorities say a one person is dead and another has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Silver Spring.
Police say a 19-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday during an altercation on Ellsworth Drive. The victim died at the hospital,
Officers say the suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.