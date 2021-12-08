Man dead after stabbing in Silver Spring

Authorities say a one person is dead and another has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Silver Spring.

Police say a 19-year-old man was stabbed Tuesday during an altercation on Ellsworth Drive. The victim died at the hospital,

Officers say the suspect was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.