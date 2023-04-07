18-year-old armed with gun arrested after fight on Metro train: police

Authorities say they arrested an 18-year-old armed with a gun after a fight on a Metro train in D.C.

Metro Transit Police said an officer on patrol intervened after a fight broke out on a train at the Waterfront station.

Officials say the officer spotted 18-year-old Kelon Von Dukes armed with a .40 caliber semi-auto handgun.

Dukes fled but was arrested nearby.

He faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license.