18-month-old child found in back seat following police pursuit in Spotsylvania

Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that led to a police pursuit in Spotsylvania.

According to authorities, someone reported they were carjacked by gunpoint by two males in the 11100 block of Salem Station Blvd. Saturday around 3:22 p.m. The suspects then left with the victims 2007 Honda sedan and his wallet.

Deputy M. Satterwhite spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Battlefield Middle school on Leavells Rd. Deputy Satterwhite attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the suspects failed to stop and a motor vehicle pursuit was initiated. Authorities say the suspects traveled Salem Church Rd. to Route 3 where it continued to North bound I-95. Other law enforcement agencies were notified about the pursuit.

via Spotsylvania County Police

Stafford County Sheriff's Office Deputies joined the pursuit on the interstate and attempted a rolling roadblock. According to authorities, the suspects attempted to avoid the roadblock and wrecked in the area of the 144-mile marker. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. An 18-month-old child belonging to one of the suspects was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle unharmed. Deputies also located two loaded firearms in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Larique E. Leach of Maryland. He was arrested charged with felony eluding, child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I or II drug, motor vehicle theft, armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possess a firearm with altered serial number, and numerous traffic offenses.

Featured article

The passenger was identified as the older brother of the driver. Larry Leach, 22-year-old from D.C. was arrested and charged with child endangerment, abuse and neglect of a child, armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm from Clayton County, Georgia.

Both brothers were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. Child protective services assisted with placement of the child to a family member.



