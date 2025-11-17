The Brief Suspect accessed Fairfax ATM, police say. Returned with another person, appeared to record machine. Unmasked suspect withdrew cash without a card.



Authorities are investigating a string of ATM thefts after Apple Federal Credit Union reported $175,000 stolen from a Fairfax branch machine last month in what detectives believe was a jackpotting hack.

What we know:

Police said that on October 3, a suspect approached a drive-up ATM in the 4200 block of Members Way near Fair Oaks and used a key to open it.

Around 12:30 a.m. the following day, the same individual returned in a Jeep and accessed the machine again.

At 1:15 a.m., the suspect returned with another person and spent about 15 minutes at the machine, accessing it and appearing to record it with their phones.

By 2 a.m., an unmasked suspect in the same Jeep began withdrawing cash without inserting a card or touching the machine, but by holding a phone toward the ATM as money was dispensed, authorities say. He briefly left, then returned at 2:09 a.m. and stayed until 2:44 a.m. as withdrawals continued.

What they're saying:

Detectives say ATM jackpotting is a cyber-physical crime in which attackers compromise a machine to force it to dispense large amounts of cash. Criminals may install malware or use a black box device to override security, either through physical access like a USB drive or by intercepting communications between the ATM and its network.

The term comes from the way the machine rapidly spits out cash on command, much like hitting a jackpot on a slot machine.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Financial Crimes Unit at 703-246-3533. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ $175K stolen from Virginia ATM in jackpotting hack: police (Fairfax County Police Department)