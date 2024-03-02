17-year-old shot in Montgomery County, 2 suspects remain at large: police

Montgomery County officials continue to investigate the shooting of a 17-year-old male.

Officials responded to the 8500 block of Glenview Avenue for the report of a shooting around 11:27 p.m.



According to police, a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the upper body by one of the two male suspects in the 8500 block of Glenview Avenue. The victim ran to Browning Avenue, where officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel located him and provided medical treatment.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The two suspects have not been apprehended.



This remains an active and ongoing investigation.