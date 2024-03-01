Martial Arts instructor indicted on multiple counts of sex abuse of minors

Charles County officials have arrested a martial arts instructor in connection with two cases of sexual abuse of minors.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Steven James Hardeman of Newburg. The arrest stems from an investigation in which two victims reported being sexually assaulted by Hardeman, who was a martial arts instructor at the American Martial Arts Gym in Waldorf.

Police say the assaults occurred as far back as 2013. The case was recently presented to a Charles County Grand Jury which returned an indictment charging Hardeman with two counts of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree rape, and several other related offenses.

According to police, Hardeman taught martial arts at other American Martial Arts gyms with locations in St. Mary’s County and Caroline County, Virginia. It is not clear if there are additional victims or anyone with additional information.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.