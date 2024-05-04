Expand / Collapse search

2 teens arrested in shooting near Dunbar High School in DC

Published  May 4, 2024 11:12am EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Two teenage suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting near Dunbar High School in D.C. that left one student injured. 

The suspects have been identified as a 17-year-old  boy and 18-year-old Zaharia Graves, both of Northeast, D.C.

Police arrested the two teenagers just hours after the shooting Friday morning in the 100 block of N Street of Northwest. The two have both been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and endangerment with a firearm.

No word on whether the suspects arrested are the two gunmen pictured on surveillance video running through an alley holding guns.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

