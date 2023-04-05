A 17-year-old who was charged in connection with the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

A D.C. Superior Court judge says the teenager absconded, which means he can’t be found.

He was expected in court this morning for sentencing in relation to his involvement in the shooting of Robinson Jr. in August 2022.

According to D.C. police, the 17-year-old, and another teen who was 15 at the time of the shooting, tried to rob the Commanders running back on H Street as he was leaving a store.

We know there was some kind of struggle between Robinson Jr. and the 17-year-old, and the other teen fired a gun shooting Robinson Jr. in the hip and in the knee.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty and was sentenced in March. He will spend the next six years behind bars. That teen was given the maximum sentence under District juvenile law, which is a commitment up to age 21.

But the 17-year-old, who was supposed to be in court, was a no show.

The Washington Post local crime reporter Keith Alexander was inside the courtroom. He saw firsthand the judge's reaction to the teen's decision not to show up in court.

"This was a surprise to the judge, to some of the lawyers, and even some of the prosecutors who were there to work with him," Alexander explained. "The mother participated via Zoom. The attorney for this young man offered no information whatsoever. What they did say is they want this young man to go into a facility. The judge said we'll cross that bridge if/when he's either picked up or he self surrenders. So, they don't know where he is, and they don't know when they are going to get him."

Alexander said it's unclear whether the teen is wearing a GPS monitor.

"Back in January he was put on GPS monitoring, but his attorney said he was doing so well he asked the judge to take him off the monitoring," Alexander said.

The teen, he says, was previously facing three to four years for his involvement in the Robinson shooting but could face additional time with this new charge.

FOX 5 reached out to Bryan Brown – the teen's attorney, and we are waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to the Office of the Attorney General. Due to juvenile laws, the OAG said they aren’t able to comment on this case.

Robinson was shot twice on August 28 along H Street in Northeast D.C. His season was delayed while he underwent surgery and recovered from his injuries.

He returned to the field in October for the team's game against Tennessee.