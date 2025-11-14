17-year-old arrested in shooting near Howard University

The Brief Police arrested 17-year-old Kaevaughn Dudley of Northeast D.C., charging him as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill in the shooting near Howard University Yard Fest. Surveillance footage showed Dudley opening fire after a dispute between two groups near Georgia Avenue and Howard Place on October 24, according to police. Five people were injured in the shooting — none Howard students — and one woman remains hospitalized.



Police have arrested a teen suspect in a shooting last month near Howard University following Yard Fest. The suspect has been charged as an adult.

What we know:

17-year-old Kaevaughn Dudley, of Northeast, DC, was arrested on Friday. He was churches as an adult with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun.)

MPD detectives obtained footage which showed a single suspect opened fire after "a brief dispute between two groups." Other video, including from CCTV and private cameras, including from Metro Transit Police, led MPD to identify Dudley as the suspect.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on the evening of October 24 as the school was holding its homecoming Yard Fest.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue near Howard Place. Upon arrival, officials found five people injured – three adult men, one adult female and one male juvenile.

Police say none of the victims near Howard University were students at the school, though one is enrolled at Morgan State.

The one adult female victim remains hospitalized, per MPD.

Two 19-year-old suspects were initially arrested following the shooting for Carrying a Pistol without a License, but according to MPD were not found to be suspects in the shooting following investigation.