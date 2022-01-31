17-year-old arrested in carjacking of DC Council candidate, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the armed carjacking of D.C. council candidate Nate Fleming.

Officers say the teen was arrested on Friday and charged with robbery, possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The carjacking happed in the afternoon of January 15 at a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the Northeast.

According to surveillance video released by police, Fleming, a D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate, was walking to his vehicle near the gas pumps when a gunman jumped out of a passing SUV and pointed a gun at his face.

Fleming gave up his keys to the gunman who then entered his car and drove off. Additional suspects drove off in the waiting vehicle.

"I'm shocked, angry, and a bit embarrassed," Fleming said in a statement immediately after the incident.

"To be threatened at gunpoint is shocking, but I am not surprised that I was attacked given the increase in carjackings and the crisis facing young people in this city. The perpetrators of violent crime are getting younger and younger," he later said in a Tweet.

Police are still searching for three additional suspects.

Last week, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine responded to a newsletter written by Mayor Muriel Bowser, blaming officials for failing to stop violent juvenile crimes. In the letter, sent out Friday, the mayor wrote that the Attorney General and the D.C. Council have contributed to the rise in youth violence last year by not holding juvenile criminals accountable.