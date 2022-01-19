DC Council candidate carjacked in broad daylight; police release video of incident

Authorities have released video of a D.C. Council candidate being carjacked in broad daylight at a gas station in the District.

The carjacking happened Saturday, January 15 around 1:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the Northeast.

In the video, Nate Fleming, a D.C. politician and Council at Large candidate, can be seen walking to his vehicle near the gas pumps when a gunman jumps out of a passing SUV and points a gun at his face.

Fleming is seen giving up his keys to the gunman who then entered his car and drove off. Additional suspects drove off in the waiting vehicle.

"I'm shocked, angry, and a bit embarrassed," Fleming said in a statement Saturday after the incident.

"To be threatened at gunpoint is shocking, but I am not surprised that I was attacked given the increase in carjackings and the crisis facing young people in this city. The perpetrators of violent crime are getting younger and younger," he later said in a Tweet.

Fleming called the video of the incident "horrifying."

Surveillance video captured images of four suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.