Deadly shooting in District Heights leaves community on edge

A man is dead and a Prince George's County community is searching for answers.

Who killed him and why?





Prince George's County police officers spoke to people in District Heights Thursday and collected evidence near the shooting scene on Hil Mar Drive.



Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the neighborhood and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

People who live in the District Heights apartment complex told FOX 5 they heard several shots fired.



So far, detectives believe this shooting was not random.

The man who was killed has not been identified by authorities yet.



Detectives are asking anyone who has information on this incident to give them a call.