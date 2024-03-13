17-year-old sixth suspect arrested for tragic murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres

A sixth suspect has been arrested for his involvement in the tragic murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou Caceres.

Related article

The Prince George’s County Police Department is now charging a sixth suspect in connection with the murder of a toddler in February. The suspect is a 17-year-old male from Beltsville. He is charged as an adult in this case.

Since the murder, the Prince George's County Police Department has identified and arrested five other suspects, including a 15-year-old male from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old male from Hyattsville. They are both charged as adults.

READ MORE: Mom of 2-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: 'He was the person I was holding onto to keep going'

In addition, 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., of Lewisdale, 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios of Lewisdale, and 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo of no fixed address have all been arrested and charged.

Related article

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He is being held with no bond.