16-year-old killed, man injured in Prince George's County double shooting

A teen was killed and another person was injured in a double shooting in Prince George's County Wednesday.

Police say around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Riggs Road in the Langley Park area of Adelphi for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two victims in the parking lot of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, later identified as 16-year-old Kevin Ruiz Campos of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he remains.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or contact the Prince George's County Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.