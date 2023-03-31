Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old killed after Prince George's County shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

CHEVERLY, Md. - A 16-year-old was killed after a shooting Thursday evening in Prince George's County, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department says the incident happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly.

Once at the scene officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Eduardo Saucedo Olmos, 16, of Lanham.

Police are working to identify suspects and a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.