16-year-old girl recovering after being shot in the arm near community playground in Annapolis

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Annapolis after a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm near a community playground.

According to the victim, she was outside near the community playground on Monday around 9:53 p.m., when an unknown male suspect walking nearby began shooting, and struck her in the arm. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

"While we are happy this young lady’s injury were not life-threatening, it should never have happened in the first place." The Chief continued, "I am angered and frustrated by this reckless behavior. Many of us in Annapolis want peace in our streets and safe places for our kids to play and grow. We are all sick of these shootings, and we are aggressively following up all leads to hold this individual accountable. Detectives are working around the clock to bring them to justice," says Police Chief Edward C. Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.