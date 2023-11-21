16-year-old charged as adult after pointing gun and threatening victims in vehicle

Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old as an adult after he pointed a firearm and threatened victims in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of Post Office Road and Macclesfield Court in Waldorf on Nov. 16 around 5:54 p.m. for the report of a teenager who pointed a firearm toward occupants of a car.

According to police, the victims were turning onto Macclesfield Court when the suspect walked in front of their vehicle. The driver of the car honked the horn to alert the teen. The teen then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victims in the vehicle.

The suspect was spotted in the area by police and taken into custody. Police say a loaded firearm, with no serial number, was recovered from the suspect’s waistband.

The suspect was charged as an adult with first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on a person, and other related charges.

This continues to be an ongoing case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.