16-year-old accused of committing 10 armed carjackings, robberies in DC within 3 hours

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to at least 10 armed robberies and carjackings that took place across Washington, D.C. in just a few hours.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department arrested the teen on Friday, Aug. 25. He’s been charged with several counts of armed robbery and armed carjacking, along with kidnapping, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

The series of offenses are listed below:

Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 2:44 a.m., in the 700 block of 31st Street, Southeast.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 3:31 a.m., in the 3100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 4:46 a.m., in the 400 block of K Street, Southeast.

Armed Robbery (Gun)

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at approximately 10:07 p.m., in the 3600 block of B Street, Southeast, and kidnapping in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 4:32 a.m., in the 6200 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 4:52 a.m., in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 4:57 a.m., in the Unit block Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:03 a.m., in the 1200 block of Maple View Place, Southeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:07 a.m., in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

On Thursday, August 24, 2023, at approximately 5:20 a.m., in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Four firearms were recovered from the teen at the time of the arrest.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.