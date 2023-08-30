16 charged in DC in connection to violent multi-state 'armed criminal spree'

D.C.'s top prosecutor announced criminal charges Wednesday against 16 individuals for what they call an "armed criminal spree."

Prosecutors say the suspects were part of a violent crime ring that committed multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, money laundering and firearms offenses. They say these crimes were planned in the district and carried out in four states along the East Coast: Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey and Virginia.

"This indictment alleges a conspiracy to engage in a violent armed robbery spree involving commercial establishments throughout the Eastern Seaboard," said Graves. "With an increasing number of robbery schemes that cross state lines, collaborative operations like this one are critical to holding accountable those who threaten the safety of our communities."

The charges include conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce (known as the Hobbs Act) robbery, interference with interstate commerce by robbery, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and conspiracy to engage in monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Federal law enforcement arrested eight of the 16 defendants Wednesday morning. The other half were previously in custody. Police say they also recovered seven firearms including a suspected machine gun and approximately $300,000 from inside a safe.

U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matt Graves says the group — led by Trevor Wright who is also known as "Taliban Glizzy" — targeted and robbed jewelry stores owned by Asian Americans between Jan. 7, 2022 and Jan. 27, 2023. The stores that were hit include:

Yasini Jewelers in E. Falls Church, VA (Jan. 7, 2022)

Virani Jewelers in Iselin, NJ (June 10, 2022)

Sonia Jewelers & Boutique, in Springfield, VA (Sept. 20, 2022)

Paradise Jewelry Store, in Paterson, NJ (Oct. 5, 2022)

Baral Jewelers & Gifts, in Harrisburg, PA (Nov. 10, 2022)

Sara Emporium Jewelry & Boutique, in Springfield, VA (Nov. 27, 2022)

Kishek Jewelers, in Jacksonville, FL (Dec. 6, 2022)

Chintamanis Inc., in Franklin Park, NJ (Dec. 22, 2022)

Princess Diamonds, in Falls Church, VA (Jan. 27, 2023)

When asked whether these were possible hate crimes, Graves said the stores were not targeted necessarily for the ethnicity or national origin of the owners but rather for the type of jewelry and gold that would be there.

Prosecutors also charged William Hunter, a.k.a. "Ill Will," with conspiring to commit multiple carjackings. Graves was then pressed on the District's rising carjackings — specifically by juveniles.

"We've entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Office of the Attorney General about the process we will follow before exercising our discretion to charge 16 and 17-year-olds who can be charged as adults. We want to have a vigorous conversation with them and yet," Graves said. "We definitely hear the strong preference to treat juveniles as juveniles."

He said historically in the district they've seen carjackings for either joyriding or committing another crime but that now his office is monitoring a trend of more carjackings carried out for an economic motive to sell them. Law enforcement involved in the indictment say it sends a message to potential criminals.

"While this investigation took time, the message is clear: If you choose to recklessly disregard public safety in D.C., we, collectively as law enforcement partners, will do everything to find you and hold you accountable," said MPD Acting Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith.

The following are the suspects who have been indicted and their charges:

Andrew Smith aka "Drewso" or "Drew," 29, of Maryland Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Antonio Tate, aka "Motion" or "T-Motion," 20, of Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery

Avery Fuller, aka "Ace", "Fully", or "Fully Ace," 28, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Davon Johnson, aka "Yb," 30, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Decarlos Hill, aka "Los," 29, of Maryland Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Delonte Martin, aka "DD," 25, of Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery

Franklin Hunter, aka "Gino," 29 of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Hesham Gomaa, 45, of Virginia Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jameise Christian, aka "Safe Play", "Safety", or "Safe," 32, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; Conspiracy to commit carjacking

Jaylaun Brown, aka "Lil Launy," 21, of Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery

Keith McDuffie, 26, of California Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Robert Sheffield, aka "Real Lifaa," 32, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Timothy Conrad, aka "Twin," 32, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Trevor Wright, aka "Taliban Glizzy," of 32, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

William Hunter, aka "Ill Will," 28, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; Conspiracy to commit carjacking

Lamont Marable, 27, of Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce robbery is 20 years; the maximum sentence of Hobbs Act robbery is 20 years in prison; using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum of seven years with a maximum life sentence; the maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit carjacking is five years in prison; the maximum sentence for money laundering is 20 years.