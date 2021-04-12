16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in DC; over 185K partially or fully vaccinated

D.C. has expanded their vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years old and older.

At a press conference on Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents of the District pre-register for the vaccine. Bowser said 185,074 D.C. residents have been partially or fully vaccinated.

The mayor also said the city will receive approximately $352 million in new federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds and for the Stay DC program. Stay DC will help pay up to 12 months of past and three months of forward rent and utilities.

Bowser said D.C. public schools will plan to fully open for in-person learning in the classroom for the 2021 school year.