$15k hiring bonus, Fairfax County police launch dedicated recruitment initiative due to federal layoffs

The Fairfax County Police Department is offering a $15,000 hiring bonus for new police officers, all a part of their dedicated recruitment initiative due to federal layoffs.

The dedicated recruitment initiative is aimed at hiring experienced professionals seeking stable and rewarding career opportunities in public safety. There are a variety of professional staff positions available.

The department is searching for additional police officers and staff members that range from crime analysts, investigative aides, and much more.

To view the full list of job openings and application details, visit www.joinfcpd.org.

Mass firings continue

Judge's Order:

A federal judge recently gave the green light for the Trump administration to continue its mass firings of federal employees — for now.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper refused to temporarily block the Trump administration’s mass layoffs of federal workers while a separate lawsuit brought by five unions moves forward.

The ruling is temporary while lawsuits continue to play out in the court system. The White House has defended the firings as necessary to downsize the government, cut spending and lower the deficit.

The judge says unions must bring their claims under federal employment law rather than in district court.