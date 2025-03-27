Department of Health and Human Services to cut 10,000 jobs

The Brief The Department of Health and Human Services will cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan.



According to the Associated Press, the agency, which is responsible for monitoring infectious diseases, inspecting foods and hospitals and overseeing health insurance programs for nearly half the country, says it will decrease its workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 positions.

What This Means:

The recent news that was announced on Thursday means 10,000 in layoffs as well as another 10,000 workers who are taking early retirements or buyout offers that were given to nearly all federal employees by the Trump administration.