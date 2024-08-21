15-year-old girl pleads guilty in deadly beating of 64-year-old DC man: report

One of the five teenagers charged in the fatal beating of a 64-year-old man has entered a guilty plea, while the remaining four are set to face trial in D.C. Superior Court next month, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The 15-year-old girl, initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Reggie Brown, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors identified the weapon as her foot, the Post reported.

On Monday, the attorney for the teen who pleaded guilty told the judge that prosecutors allowed the plea to lesser charges because the teen immediately took responsibility and played a lesser role in the crime. The prosecutor noted the teen was also wanted in Maryland for two robberies at the time of the attack, according to the Post.

The request for the teen to be released to her mother until sentencing in September was denied by the judge.

New details and video evidence were presented in court Tuesday. According to testimony, five girls and an unidentified adult male were seen on surveillance video as part of the violent incident.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was at the courthouse and said a D.C. police detective testified that the adult male initiated the assault.

The detective described watching video footage showing the teens chasing Brown down an alley off Georgia Avenue. The murder was reportedly filmed by one of the suspects.

Ramirez reports that the evidence revealed that Brown, who was punched and kicked, was left lying on his back with multiple lacerations and contusions. His pants were pulled off, and his shoes were removed. The medical examiner confirmed that Brown died from blunt force trauma.

The fatal assault occurred on October 17, 2023. Police believed he was randomly attacked. Brown's family told FOX 5 that he suffered from multiple disabilities and was frail from battling to beat cancer.

Brown encountered the group of girls around 1 a.m. while on his way to his Northwest D.C. home near Georgia Avenue and Rittenhouse Street.

According to the Post, if convicted, the four teens could be confined to a Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services facility until they turn 21, after which they must be released by law.

