15-year-old arrested and charged with armed robbery in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a juvenile for an armed robbery in Northwest, D.C.

Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, February 21, around 2:00 p.m., in the 5000 block of 8th Street. According to police, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. Before the suspects fled the scene, one of them brandished a handgun.

Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, D.C., with armed robbery on Thursday, March 7.



