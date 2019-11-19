14-year-old reported missing in Gaithersburg found 'safe and unharmed'
article
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - UPDATE: Police in Montgomery County say 14-year-old Brian Arevalo has been located and is "safe and unharmed."
-----------------------------------
Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old who disappeared from a home in Gaithersburg.
The family told police that they haven’t heard from Brian Arevalo since Sunday when he texted one of them.
They say he may have traveled to Laurel.