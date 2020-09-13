14-year-old driving Dodge Caravan leads Virginia State Police on chase

article

Virginia State Police allegedly discovered a 14-year-old behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan during a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Arlington cyclist who hurled insults, exposed his backside arrested

According to State Police, there were five other juveniles in the vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in the city of Norfolk.

The pursuit began when a Trooper noticed the vehicle traveling 114 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

READ MORE: Stafford County man who pulled knife over taco complaint gets one year

The Trooper tried to pulled the driver over, but he refused.

Advertisement

The 14-year-old allegedly led law enforcement on a chase on I-64 and then through streets in a number of Tidewater area cities – including Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

When the driver re-entered I-64, he reportedly struck a Trooper’s vehicle and spun out.

The 14-year-old was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

One Trooper suffered injuries, which police do not believe are life threatening.

None of the youths were injured.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE