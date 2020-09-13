14-year-old driving Dodge Caravan leads Virginia State Police on chase
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Virginia State Police allegedly discovered a 14-year-old behind the wheel of a Dodge Caravan during a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.
According to State Police, there were five other juveniles in the vehicle had been reported stolen from a home in the city of Norfolk.
The pursuit began when a Trooper noticed the vehicle traveling 114 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.
The Trooper tried to pulled the driver over, but he refused.
The 14-year-old allegedly led law enforcement on a chase on I-64 and then through streets in a number of Tidewater area cities – including Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
When the driver re-entered I-64, he reportedly struck a Trooper’s vehicle and spun out.
The 14-year-old was charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
One Trooper suffered injuries, which police do not believe are life threatening.
None of the youths were injured.