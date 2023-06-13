14-year-old boys arrested in connection with DC armed carjacking

Authorities say two 14-year-old boys were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in northwest D.C.

Police say a female driver was in her car Monday in the 6900 block of 4th Street just before 11:30 a.m. when the teens approached. One of them pulled a handgun and demanded she exit the car. She did and they fled in the vehicle.

Officials say the teens were arrested a short time later. A BB gun was recovered during the arrest.

One teen was charged with armed carjacking, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of a BB gun in public space. The second teen is facing with armed carjacking, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.