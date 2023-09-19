14 and 15-year-old arrested after Instagram shoe sale goes wrong in Laurel

A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested and charged with armed robbery after an Instagram shoe sale went wrong in Laurel.

Police say they arrived in the 100 block of Charlotte Drive Saturday morning around 11 a.m. in response to a robbery. According to the victim, he posted pictures of shoes he was selling on his Instagram and was contacted by the suspects, who are known to him. The victim arranged to meet the suspects to purchase the shoes.

The victim says during the exchange both suspects became aggressive with him. One suspect pointed a black handgun at him, took his property, and fled. The suspects were located by officers and placed under arrest.