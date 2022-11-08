13-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old male is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Jameson St. for a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers located a 13-year-old male with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect or motive has been established at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.